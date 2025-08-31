Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025

Barre, Vermont – The Vermont Lottery announced its results for various draw games on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Players across the state eagerly awaited the numbers as they participated in games that could lead to significant cash prizes.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 09-12-22-41-61, with the Power Play at 25 and a multiplier of 4. For the Mega Millions, the numbers drawn were 03-05-11-15-25, with a Megaball of 01. Players in the Lucky Ball game had winning numbers of 06-15-26-38-48 and a Lucky Ball of 08.

Daily games were also part of the drawing. The daytime Pick 3 results showed 4-2-5, while the evening results were 6-8-4. For the Pick 4, the day results were 3-1-5-1, with evening results of 5-4-0-4.

People wishing to participate in the Vermont Lottery can purchase tickets in person at authorized retail locations, including gas stations and grocery stores, or buy tickets online through various platforms. The Jackpocket app offers a convenient way to select numbers and order tickets from home. However, players must be in states where the service is available.

Lottery players should be aware that prizes under $499 can be claimed at any authorized lottery retailer or at the Vermont Lottery headquarters. For larger wins between $500 and $5,000, claims can be made at any M&T Bank location during business hours. Wins exceeding $5,000 must be claimed in person at the Vermont Lottery headquarters.

Claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date, with specific requirements for identification and completed claim forms. Players can find further details and download forms by visiting the Vermont Lottery website or contacting their customer service line at (802) 479-5686.

For players interested in additional chances to win, the Vermont Lottery also hosts quarterly drawings for eligible non-winning instant scratch tickets.