News
Vermont Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold at Local Mobil
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – A Vermont Lottery ticket sold on Monday matched five numbers, winning $1 million. However, it missed the Powerball for the jackpot. The ticket was purchased at the Morrisville Mobil.
The winning numbers drawn were 8, 9, 19, 31, 38, and Powerball 21. Vermont Lottery officials announced the news, encouraging players to check their tickets.
Despite this significant win, there was no jackpot winner in the drawing. As a result, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday will have an estimated jackpot of $449 million.
Lottery enthusiasts are reminded that winning tickets can be claimed at the Vermont Lottery office or through authorized retailers. This victory comes as a boost for local residents, with many hoping for a chance at the next big prize.
