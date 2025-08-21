Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. — A 23-year-old man from Vermont was arrested Wednesday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase across state lines. Mason Payne was taken into custody around 5 p.m. at a Stamford motel following a multistate manhunt, authorities said.

Payne’s troubles began Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in an alleged armed domestic assault in Dover, Vermont. Later that night, at approximately 10 p.m., Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop him in Holyoke. During the stop, police claim Payne dragged a trooper several feet with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Initially trying to apprehend Payne, officers from numerous agencies had to abandon the chase for safety reasons, as the pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph, ultimately leading them toward Connecticut. Authorities warned that Payne was considered armed and dangerous, having made threats against law enforcement.

After a tip-off, Stamford police discovered Payne at The Red Carpet Inn, where they conducted a search that uncovered two firearms in both his motel room and vehicle. Police had previously identified him as driving an older model black Audi sedan.

Investigators had tracked Payne’s movements through various locations, including his home in Weathersfield, Vermont. Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer highlighted the focus on ensuring a peaceful resolution during the manhunt. “We don’t want Mason to get hurt, we don’t want any of the public to get hurt,” he said earlier.

As of now, it remains unclear what charges Payne will face or in which states he may be prosecuted.