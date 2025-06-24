Vermont Schools Cancel Final Days Due to Extreme Heat

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) — Central Vermont students received an unexpected early start to their summer vacation this week due to a heat wave. The final two days of school were canceled by district officials as temperatures soared.

Officials from the Washington Central Unified Union School District made the decision to close schools on Monday and Tuesday, citing the need to protect students and staff from extreme heat in unair-conditioned buildings. “We didn’t want to have the kids in these hot buildings for these next couple of days. Don’t think anyone would be doing much learning, and certainly wouldn’t be excited about sweating all day,” School Superintendent Steven Dellinger-Pate said.

Despite the cancellation, some teachers worked on Monday to clean their classrooms and hold meetings. With the necessary 175 days of school already completed, administrators felt the early closure was in the best interest of students.

The district, which includes schools from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, and Worcester, is seeing students moving towards a well-deserved summer break. This closure is part of a trend seen across educational institutions in varying locations responding to the soaring temperatures.

Local authorities encouraged families to prepare for increased heat conditions and prioritize safety. School officials are optimistic about the upcoming school year and the planned improvements in student facilities.