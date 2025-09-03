Veronica Burton Eyes All-WNBA Spot Amid Stellar Season for Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO – Veronica Burton has become a key player for the Valkyries this season. The reliable point guard has started every game and serves as the team’s emotional leader and versatile playmaker. As the team looks forward to the playoffs, many hope she will be named WNBA’s Most Improved Player.

Burton, who has played in all 39 games this season, was largely anonymous a year ago as a reserve in Connecticut. Since the All-Star break, she has led her expansion team on a surprising run, raising questions about whether she deserves recognition beyond just the Most Improved award.

“Hell yeah,” said Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase. “She’s not just improved; she should be All-WNBA with the numbers she’s putting up.” Other players competing for All-WNBA spots include superstars like A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York.

Despite stiff competition, Burton’s contributions cannot be ignored. Averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, she leads the team in several categories, including blocks, where she has recorded 25 as a 5-foot-9 guard.

Burton’s ability to remain steady amid the team’s challenges, including injuries and EuroBasket commitments, has been impressive. Notably, she tallied 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a victory over Washington. She also delivered a 24-point, 14-assist performance against Phoenix.

Her shooting has improved significantly; since the All-Star break, she is shooting 44.4% from the field and an impressive 92.8% from the free-throw line. “I’ve had a coaching staff and teammates that instill a lot of confidence in me,” Burton said in an interview earlier this season.

Veronica Burton’s journey to stardom continues, as she earns the trust of her teammates and makes a strong case for inclusion among the league’s elite players.