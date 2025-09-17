Veronica Burton Named 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player after a remarkable season. The league announced the honor today, highlighting Burton’s outstanding performance in her first year with the team.

Burton received 68 of 72 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. In 2025, she averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while starting all 44 regular-season games. This marks a significant leap from her previous season with the Connecticut Sun, where she averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Notably, Burton is the first player in WNBA history to boost her averages by at least five points, two rebounds, and two assists from one season to the next. She ranked third in the league in assists per game, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.82, and ninth in free-throw percentage at 87.8%.

Burton delivered several historic performances this season, including a standout game against Phoenix on August 19, where she scored 24 points, assisted 14 times, and committed no turnovers. She also became one of just three players in league history to achieve 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 75% from the field.

Under her leadership, the Valkyries finished with a 23-21 record, setting a WNBA record for most wins by an expansion team in its inaugural season. The Valkyries are making history by becoming the first expansion franchise to qualify for the WNBA Playoffs in their debut year. They are currently facing the Minnesota Lynx in the First Round.

Previously, Burton was selected seventh overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft and played for the Dallas Wings before moving to the Sun. After being picked by Golden State in the expansion draft, she embraced her role as a starter and played a significant part in leading the Valkyries to their first playoff appearance.

As part of her recognition, Burton will receive $5,150 and a trophy commemorating her achievement. The Valkyries will host Game 2 of the First Round on Wednesday, September 17, at the SAP Center, with the game set to air on ESPN.