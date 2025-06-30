Veronica Burton Sparks Valkyries’ Playoff Push in WNBA Debut Season

San Francisco, CA — Veronica Burton, the starting point guard for the Golden State Valkyries, is making a name for herself in her first WNBA season after a challenging start to her career. Selected by the expansion team in December, Burton is crucial in the Valkyries’ early playoff ambitions.

During a recent game against the Connecticut Sun, Burton demonstrated her skills by scoring 10 points, marking her eighth double-digit game this season. The Valkyries won decisively, 87-63, further solidifying their position in the playoff race.

“This is where I want to be,” Burton said. “I’m just trying to be a dawg on each side, whether that’s scoring, assisting, defense. I just want to win.” Her determination is evident as she prepares for the upcoming match against the New York Liberty, where she averages 11.1 points and leads the team with 4.9 assists per game.

Burton, who previously played for the Connecticut Sun, proved her worth early in the game by hitting a 3-pointer just 33 seconds in. It was a stark reminder to her former team about what they lost when they did not protect her in the expansion draft.

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Joe McKeown has noted Burton’s calm demeanor and reliability on the court. “Some people would get so bitter, but she’s just embraced it. It motivated her,” he said.

Despite facing setbacks earlier in her career, including being waived by her draft team, the Dallas Wings, Burton’s resilience has been crucial. “It’s a lot mentally. I think that’s something I’ve struggled with at times,” she admitted. “I think my faith keeps me grounded.”

Head coach Natalie Nakase highlighted Burton’s leadership qualities as essential for building team chemistry among a new roster. “She’s a natural-born leader,” Nakase stated. “For me, it’s about managing the highs and the lows of the game.”

Burton’s skills came to the forefront when she achieved her first career double-double with 14 points and 12 assists against the Las Vegas Aces, showcasing her potential as a key player for the Valkyries.

Spending the offseason playing for the Bendigo Spirit in Australia helped bolster her confidence entering this WNBA season. “I grew as a person and as a player,” Burton said, underlining the importance of her international experience.

As the Valkyries continue to compete in their inaugural season, Burton remains focused on fostering relationships with her teammates, believing that camaraderie translates to success on the court. She emphasized the transformative nature of the Valkyries in the Bay Area, stating, “It’s been incredible — the people I’ve been able to meet and the fans.” With an eye on the playoffs, Burton is eager for what lies ahead for her and her team.