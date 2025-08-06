Verónica Castro Interrupted During Interview, Confused with ‘La Chilindrina’

Argentina — Actress Verónica Castro was interrupted during an interview when a man mistakenly greeted her, confusing her with the character ‘La Chilindrina’. The incident left Castro visibly annoyed and uncomfortable.

The video, shared by Yolanda Andrade, shows the man approaching Castro while she was speaking. Surprised, she responded to the man, who did not recognize her. The moment quickly captured attention on social media.

At 72, Castro has taken a step back from acting in recent years. She last appeared in the film ‘Cuando sea joven’, where she played a widow facing a unique experience. Fans have expressed that they miss her presence on screen, leading her to consider a return.

“I left behind a very good job and a great image. I believe it would be wrong to return for something that isn’t right, or to repeat things poorly,” she stated in an interview with Televisa Espectáculos.

However, she seemed to leave the door open for a possible comeback, saying, “If there is work, I will do it.” Castro mentioned she would be interested in playing a role that matches her current stage in life, perhaps as a grandmother.

“I would embrace a calmer role,” she explained. “I wanted to be a wild grandmother, but I don’t have the energy for that anymore. If the role is peaceful, then I’d gladly take it.”

Expressing nostalgia for her past performances, she shared, “I miss it, enjoyed it, and loved everything about my life onstage. But I don’t suffer from it.”

As Castro reflects on her career, fans hope to see her back in the spotlight soon.