Veronika Erjavec Faces Tough Test at Wimbledon Against Danielle Collins

Wimbledon, UK — Slovenian tennis player Veronika Erjavec competes against American Danielle Collins in the second round of Wimbledon today. The match marks the 31-year-old Collins, a former world number seven, as a formidable opponent for the 25-year-old Erjavec.

Erjavec will take to Court 16 on Thursday, facing a significant challenge against Collins, who considered retiring from tennis last year but decided to continue her career. Collins has experience on her side, but Erjavec arrives in excellent form after an impressive win in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, ranked 26 globally.

This match is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter, especially as it is the first meeting between these two athletes. Erjavec’s supporters have taken to social media to rally behind her, with an interesting initiative from Burek Olimpija promising three days of free burek if Erjavec manages a remarkable victory.

Collins and Erjavec’s match is not the only highlight at Wimbledon. Polish player Iga Swiatek, ranked eighth, is also in action, taking on American Caty McNally in the same round. Swiatek has previously faced McNally once, winning that encounter.

All eyes will be on Erjavec as she attempts to make her mark at this prestigious tournament, hoping to follow in the footsteps of past champions.