Sports
Verstappen Claims Pole in Thrilling Monza Qualifying Session
MONZA, Italy — Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, achieving the fastest lap in 75 years of Formula One history.
Behind Verstappen, the McLaren team faced disappointment, failing to place either car on pole despite their impressive streak of five consecutive victories. The MCL39 has performed well in medium-speed corners, but Monza‘s layout did not provide enough opportunities for this advantage.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc showed strong potential on home soil and nearly finished at the top, while Lewis Hamilton struggled after a penalty at Zandvoort, starting from P10.
Ahead of the race, Verstappen expressed uncertainty about his ability to maintain the lead, as he noted the strong race pace of his competitors during Friday’s long runs. However, he is banking on a different tire allocation, potentially giving him a tactical edge in the race.
With unpredictable elements likely to factor into the race, all teams will strive for an advantage at the renowned ‘Temple of Speed.’
