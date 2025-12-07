Verstappen Faces New Challenge in F1 Finale Against Norris and Piastri

NEW DELHI: Formula One gears up for an exciting season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday, December 7, 2025. Four years after the controversial Abu Dhabi 2021 race, Max Verstappen will once again find himself in a tense title battle, this time against McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen, a four-time champion, enters the final race trailing Norris by 12 points. This marks a shift in dynamics, with Norris leading and Piastri closely behind, making this a critical moment in their careers. “It’s a massive advantage because Max is like ‘if I win this year, it’s great. If I don’t, I go home,’” said 2009 champion Jenson Button when discussing Verstappen’s relaxed mindset going into the race.

Norris, 26, holds the upper hand, needing only to finish on the podium to secure his first world title. Button warned him against being overly cautious: “It’s very easy to think, ‘just take it easy, don’t make mistakes’. But as soon as you start driving like that, that’s when mistakes happen.”

The three-way title race is reminiscent of the intense showdown seen in 2010 involving Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, and Sebastian Vettel. Button, who competed in that race, knows how pressure can impact the outcome: “You can tighten up under that pressure and it really can affect you.”

Verstappen outpaced both Norris and Piastri during qualifying, claiming pole position with a lap time of 1:22.207. Piastri starts third, further intensifying the competition. Button noted that the last 10 Abu Dhabi GPs have been won by drivers starting from pole, adding to the stakes for Verstappen. “It’s definitely Lando’s to lose,” Button observed, emphasizing Norris’s position as the favorite.

This season’s battle has seen Piastri lead for a significant portion but falter in recent races, now 16 points behind Norris. Button acknowledged this shift, mentioning that Piastri must not only win the race but also hope for unfavorable outcomes for both Norris and Verstappen to claim the title.

The race on Sunday is poised to be critical for each driver involved, with the potential for greatness or disappointment looming large as they approach the final lap of the 2025 season.