Vertical Acquires Rights for Boxing Drama ‘Giant’ Starring Amir El Masry

LOS ANGELES, CA — Vertical Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to “Giant,” a boxing drama featuring Amir El Masry and Pierce Brosnan. This film tells the inspiring true story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed and his rise from humble beginnings to World Champion under the guidance of Irish trainer Brendan Ingle. The movie is directed by writer-director Paul Athale.

“Giant” will premiere in U.S. theaters in the first quarter of 2026. True Brit Entertainment will manage its broader release in UK and Irish cinemas. The film showcases the journey of Hamed, who grew up in the working-class streets of Sheffield, and his relationship with Ingle, a former steel worker who turned to boxing training.

Hamed’s unique boxing style and confident persona propelled him to the top, achieving global superstar status during a time rife with Islamophobia and racism in Britain during the 1980s and 1990s. Athale expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “It has been my dream and ambition to bring Giant to the cinema screen for many years.”

“The story of Prince Naseem Hamed and his tumultuous relationship with Brendan Ingle is legendary,” he added. Athale praised the collaboration with actors like Brosnan and the rising star El Masry, highlighting the support from Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions throughout the production.

“Giant” has received financing from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, with contributions from BondIt Media Capital. The film was produced by a team including Mark Lane, Kevin Sampson, and AGC’s CEO Stuart Ford. The acquisition deal for Vertical was made by Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi, with negotiations on behalf of the filmmakers led by Anant Tamirisa.