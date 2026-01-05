Entertainment
Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident
SEOUL, South Korea — Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 73, was rushed to an emergency room on Tuesday after collapsing at his home. Local media reported that he choked while eating and was taken to a nearby hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.
Ahn was admitted to the intensive care unit following his arrival at the hospital. His agency, Artist Company, confirmed on Wednesday that he is currently receiving treatment and undergoing evaluations by medical staff. “We hope the stability of the actor and his family will be the top priority at this time,” the agency stated.
The acclaimed actor has had a prolific career in the film industry, having appeared in approximately 140 films over more than six decades. Ahn debuted as a child actor in the 1957 film “The Twilight Train” and has since starred in notable movies such as “Silmido,” “Hanbando,” “Unbowed,” and “Hansan: Rising Dragon.”
Ahn has received numerous awards, including five Grand Bell Awards for best actor. He is often referred to as “The Nation’s Actor” in recognition of his enduring impact on Korean cinema.
In a 2022 interview, Ahn revealed that he had been battling blood cancer since 2019. Although he was declared cancer-free in 2020, routine check-ups revealed a relapse, necessitating ongoing treatment. Despite his health challenges, Ahn remained active in the film community, frequently attending public events.
His public persona is characterized as humble and trustworthy, with a lifestyle largely free from scandals. Over the years, Ahn has built a reputation as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors.
Recent Posts
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International
- Mallory Matheny to Play in Under Armour Volleyball America Game
- Brooklyn’s 2025 Affordable Housing Trends Shape Community Focus
- Influencer Piper Rockelle Breaks Record with OnlyFans Earnings
- Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage From Fall in Hawaii
- Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident
- Marcus Smart Proves His Worth Again with Lakers
- Houston Texans Set for Playoff Clash Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jaylen Wells Scores 11 Points in Grizzlies’ Loss to Wizards