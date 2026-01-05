Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident

SEOUL, South Korea — Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 73, was rushed to an emergency room on Tuesday after collapsing at his home. Local media reported that he choked while eating and was taken to a nearby hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.

Ahn was admitted to the intensive care unit following his arrival at the hospital. His agency, Artist Company, confirmed on Wednesday that he is currently receiving treatment and undergoing evaluations by medical staff. “We hope the stability of the actor and his family will be the top priority at this time,” the agency stated.

The acclaimed actor has had a prolific career in the film industry, having appeared in approximately 140 films over more than six decades. Ahn debuted as a child actor in the 1957 film “The Twilight Train” and has since starred in notable movies such as “Silmido,” “Hanbando,” “Unbowed,” and “Hansan: Rising Dragon.”

Ahn has received numerous awards, including five Grand Bell Awards for best actor. He is often referred to as “The Nation’s Actor” in recognition of his enduring impact on Korean cinema.

In a 2022 interview, Ahn revealed that he had been battling blood cancer since 2019. Although he was declared cancer-free in 2020, routine check-ups revealed a relapse, necessitating ongoing treatment. Despite his health challenges, Ahn remained active in the film community, frequently attending public events.

His public persona is characterized as humble and trustworthy, with a lifestyle largely free from scandals. Over the years, Ahn has built a reputation as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors.