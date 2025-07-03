Veteran Defenseman Brent Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Avalanche

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced on July 3, 2025, that they have agreed to a one-year contract with defenseman Brent Burns.

Burns, 40, previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes, where he registered 29 points, including six goals and 23 assists, during the 2024-25 season. He has established himself as a seasoned player with an impressive record, having played one full season while averaging 20:57 minutes of ice time over 82 games.

Notably, Burns holds the title of the active player with the longest consecutive games played streak at 925, placing him fourth in NHL history. The former Norris Trophy winner has not missed a game since 2013, showcasing his durability and commitment to the sport.

“We have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Brent Burns,” the Colorado Avalanche stated in a release.

In his career spanning over 21 seasons, Burns has accumulated 910 points, consisting of 261 goals and 649 assists, ranking eighth among defensemen in NHL history. He stands out not only for his offensive capabilities but also for his strong defensive play.

Burns was acquired by the Hurricanes from the San Jose Sharks in 2022, where he previously played for 11 years. He had a memorable stint with the Sharks, winning the Norris Trophy in the 2016-17 season for being the league’s top defenseman.

The Avalanche are banking on Burns to add depth to their defense as he joins players like Cale Makar and Josh Manson. Despite his age, Burns remains a valuable asset with his ability to play significant minutes and contribute to both ends of the ice.

Burns’ extensive experience includes participation in six All-Star Games and multiple playoff appearances, where he logged an average of 24:13 time on ice over 135 postseason games. He also played a key role in leading teams to success, including reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

As he embarks on this new chapter with the Avalanche, fans are eager to see how the veteran’s presence will shape the team heading into the 2025-26 season.