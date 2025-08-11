Veteran Driver Robbie Brewer Dies During Race at Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Veteran stock car driver Robbie Brewer died on Aug. 9, 2025, after suffering a medical emergency during a race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The incident occurred while Brewer was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Series race at the quarter-mile track.

According to track officials, Brewer, 53, crashed head-on into a wall near the start-finish line. Track workers had to peel back the roof of his car to remove him, and he was then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident,” said a statement from track officials. “Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time.”

Details about the medical emergency remain undisclosed. Brewer had been a fixture at Bowman Gray since 1990, with nearly 260 starts in the Sportsman Division. He won the points championship in 2011 and earned a total of 11 race wins throughout his career.

Fellow driver Brad Lewis reflected on Brewer’s influence, stating, “He was like a big brother to me even though we were not that far apart in age. I’ll honor him for as long as we race out there. He’ll be missed.”

Brewer’s fiancée, Angel Friesinger McCarter, expressed her grief in an emotional social media post. She mentioned that they were eagerly looking forward to their wedding, scheduled for Aug. 25. “Robbie couldn’t wait to get back to racing. He truly loved me with his whole heart,” she said.

This tragic event has left the local racing community in mourning as they remember Brewer’s legacy on and off the track.