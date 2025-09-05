Veteran News 12 Long Island Personalities Depart Amid Changing Landscape

BETHPAGE, NY — Longtime News 12 Long Island personalities Elizabeth Hashagen and Samantha Augeri have left the station, marking another shift in the cable news channel’s roster.

Hashagen announced her departure via Instagram, stating that she concluded her 25-year career at News 12 on Thursday. In an emotional video, she reflected on her journey, recalling her childhood dreams of becoming a journalist and serving as a morning anchor.

“I’ve chosen to hang up my newsroom badge and leap into life’s next big adventure,” Hashagen said, her voice trembling. She expressed gratitude to viewers who made her dream come true while growing up in Freeport.

Hashagen spent nearly two decades with the morning news team, alongside notable anchors such as Carol Silva and Elisa DiStefano. Although she mentioned her plans to occasionally appear on the station, she is looking forward to the future.

Meanwhile, Augeri, who joined News 12 in 2010, echoed similar sentiments in her farewell post. Describing her time as a meteorologist as her “dream job,” she emphasized her desire to spend more time with her family.

“Being a meteorologist has been my dream job for as long as I can remember. But it’s also always been my dream to have a family,” Augeri wrote, expressing the importance of family dinners and precious moments with her children.

Augeri assured viewers that this was not a complete goodbye, stating, “This isn’t goodbye, just the start of a new chapter.” She plans to continue her career in some capacity outside of News 12.

The station confirmed the departures but had no further comments on specific personnel issues.