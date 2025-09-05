Veteran NFL Players Await New Opportunities Amid Free Agency

Newark, New Jersey – As NFL careers come to a close, many players find themselves left out in free agency. However, this does not necessarily mean their careers are over. Contending teams often seek veteran presence, especially when injuries hit.

DeAndre Hopkins has become a notable example of this in recent years. Adam Thielen continues to play for the Minnesota Vikings. Other experienced players are currently unsigned but may find opportunities soon.

The age of 30 is often seen as a crucial point for NFL running backs, a trend reflected in Gus Edwards‘ situation. He was brought on by Greg Roman last year with the Los Angeles Chargers and had success in the backfield. However, the team parted ways with him this spring. Now at age 30, Edwards has yet to sign with a new team, but his skills could lead to a call-up later this season.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be contemplating his next move. His focus seems to be on securing a Super Bowl ring. While his chances of playing this season seem slim, a team like the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs may pick him up if they face receiver shortages.

Diontae Johnson has also seen a rocky path. Despite proving himself with a stellar performance for the Carolina Panthers last season, including three games with double-digit targets, Johnson’s attitude may be hindering his opportunities. Several coaches from the Ravens, Texans, and Browns praised his talents, suggesting his issues are more mental than physical. If he can overcome these challenges, a contending team might still sign him later this fall.

Another veteran, Tyler Boyd, is nearing the end of his career. He looks to join a contender or perhaps return to his hometown, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd had been a reliable player for the Cincinnati Bengals but experienced a decrease in performance last season due to his role with the Titans, yet he still managed to catch 39 passes for 390 yards.

Kendrick Bourne, recently cut from the New England Patriots, is actively visiting with teams. Given the crowded roster, his departure was not surprising, but a signing seems inevitable if he finds the right fit. For fantasy enthusiasts, it may be wise for him to hold out for a situation that guarantees him a starting role.