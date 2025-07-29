Veteran Offensive Lineman Nate Herbig Retires from Football

ASHBURN, Va. — Veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig has officially retired from football. The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday morning that Herbig has been placed on the team’s reserve/retired list, effective immediately.

Herbig joined the Commanders this offseason but will no longer occupy a spot on the team’s 90-man roster. The decision follows a challenging recent history for the 25-year-old player, who did not see any game time in 2024 due to a rotator cuff injury.

In 2023, Herbig appeared in 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting 11. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he played for the New York Jets, starting in 11 games during the 2022 season. Herbig began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, where he participated in 33 games and started 17 of them.

The Commanders currently have Nick Allegretti and Chris Paul available as depth options at guard following Herbig’s retirement. Herbig’s retirement marks the end of an era for the offensive lineman, who made significant contributions on the field during his tenure.