Veteran Safety Justin Simmons Still Searching for Team After Broncos Exit

Denver, CO — The Denver Broncos faced a tough decision during the 2024 offseason when they released veteran safety Justin Simmons. Simmons had been a key player for the Broncos since 2016, consistently giving his best even during one of the franchise’s toughest times.

Upon his release, many anticipated that Simmons would quickly find a new team. However, that was not the case. After an extended period as a free agent, Simmons ultimately signed with the Atlanta Falcons. There, he showcased his abilities by intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes and achieved a quarterback rating allowed of just 81.9 in his coverage—the best performance in that category since 2021.

Despite his recent performance, Simmons is now back on the market at 31 years old, which raises questions about his future in the NFL. Although the Broncos have brought in new talent like Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and Sam Franklin Jr., the door for Simmons’ return appears closed for now.

Simmons’ struggles to find a new home are surprising given his skills on the field and strong character off it. He has established strong connections throughout the league, including teams in New York, Philadelphia, and Carolina, that should have increased his chances of signing.

With injury season approaching, teams will likely reassess their rosters, and calls from franchises may come his way soon. Until then, it seems Simmons is enjoying some time away as he weighs his options leading up to training camp in July.