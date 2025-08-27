Veteran Safety Sam Franklin Signs with Bills After Broncos Release

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sam Franklin, a veteran safety, is set to join the Buffalo Bills just hours after being released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. This move allows Franklin, who has over four years of NFL experience, to immediately sign with any team as he is not subject to the waiver wire.

The 29-year-old Franklin was let go by the Broncos after they signed him to a contract in April that included a guaranteed $1.337 million. The Bills are expected to cover Franklin’s previous obligations from the Broncos.

In the wake of Franklin’s departure, the Broncos are shifting their focus to other safeties in their roster including Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. The team may also consider bringing back safeties who were cut following recent roster reductions.

Franklin’s immediate signing by the Bills indicates the team’s intent to strengthen their secondary ahead of the upcoming season. NFL analysts have noted his potential to contribute to a team aiming for a deep playoff run.

The NFL’s roster cut deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, prompting all teams to finalize their rosters in preparation for the regular season.