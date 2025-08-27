Sports
Veteran Safety Sam Franklin Signs with Bills After Broncos Release
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sam Franklin, a veteran safety, is set to join the Buffalo Bills just hours after being released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. This move allows Franklin, who has over four years of NFL experience, to immediately sign with any team as he is not subject to the waiver wire.
The 29-year-old Franklin was let go by the Broncos after they signed him to a contract in April that included a guaranteed $1.337 million. The Bills are expected to cover Franklin’s previous obligations from the Broncos.
In the wake of Franklin’s departure, the Broncos are shifting their focus to other safeties in their roster including Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. The team may also consider bringing back safeties who were cut following recent roster reductions.
Franklin’s immediate signing by the Bills indicates the team’s intent to strengthen their secondary ahead of the upcoming season. NFL analysts have noted his potential to contribute to a team aiming for a deep playoff run.
The NFL’s roster cut deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, prompting all teams to finalize their rosters in preparation for the regular season.
Recent Posts
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades