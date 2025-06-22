Veteran Shares Insights on Intelligence Work in New Netflix Documentary

New York City, NY — Bryan Stern recalls the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, not as an observer on a television but as a first responder. More than twenty years later, the Tampa-based veteran and founder of Grey Bull Rescue is revealing his experiences in the Netflix documentary, American Manhunt: The Search for Osama Bin Laden. The series provides a unique perspective on the lengthy intelligence mission to locate the world’s most wanted terrorist.

Stern, who played a role in the global hunt that concluded in 2011, emphasizes the collaborative effort of many individuals. “What the documentary really does a good job with is showcasing all the, literally, tens of thousands of people from the intelligence community that worked for years,” he said. “The raid on Bin Laden was really the last 40 minutes of a 17-year-long operation.”

Despite appearing in the documentary, Stern downplays his significance and highlights the contributions of a vast network of professionals. “There are tens of thousands of people, literally, exactly like me, or more accomplished, who had even bigger effects,” he noted, stressing his desire to represent his “tribe” of unnamed warriors.

This tribe consists of individuals who often face dangerous situations alone and without support. “The intel folks go to all the same places as special operations, just earlier, unarmed and usually alone,” Stern explained. “If you get caught, you’re arrested for breakfast, tried for lunch, and executed for dinner. And no one throws a fundraiser.”

Stern’s nonprofit, Grey Bull Rescue, specializes in getting Americans and allies out of high-risk environments. Since its inception, the organization has completed over 700 missions worldwide, including locations such as Ukraine, Haiti, Gaza, and Sudan. “We’re not an Uber service,” he stated. “Everything we do is very, very hard. There’s nothing cookie-cutter about it.”

Through his appearance in the Netflix documentary, Stern aims to spotlight the often-overlooked intelligence community’s vital role in global security. “We like to make movies about fighter pilots, and Navy SEALs, and all that’s good,” he remarked. “But this was an intelligence war. And the documentary really showcased the people who don’t usually get their stories told.”

Stern compares the work of Grey Bull to a heist film rather than traditional combat operations. Currently, in collaboration with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Grey Bull is assisting Americans in evacuating from Israel amidst escalating tensions with Iran. Recently, the U.S. State Department issued a level four do-not-travel advisory for Israel, the highest travel warning possible.

<p“We’re more Ocean’s 11 than Navy SEALs,” Stern said. “We don’t go in with machine guns. We operate undetected. The bad guys just scratch their heads and say, ‘How did we lose them?’ That’s the goal.”

While his work is filled with strategy and intense moments, Stern’s motivation remains straightforward. “People are in trouble. Somebody has to show up,” he said. “If no one else is going to, then I take it upon myself, and that’s okay.” When questioned about the motivation behind his dangerous choices, he offered a candid reply: “Because I can.” As for the possibility of his story becoming a movie, Stern humorously noted, “We’ve done 729 missions, and counting. You’d need a 729-part mini-series to tell it all.”