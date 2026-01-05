VfB Stuttgart Resumes Training with Fans, Prepares for FC Luzern Friendly

Cannstatt, Germany – VfB Stuttgart returned to training on Saturday morning, January 3, 2026, as they began preparing for the upcoming season after a two-week break. About 2,000 fans gathered to watch the team’s first training session of the year under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

Hoeneß expressed gratitude for the turnout, saying, “Our fans’ support is incredible. It was really special to train in front of such a big crowd today. We’re happy and grateful that so many people support us.”

The head coach shared his positive impressions of the team, noting that the players were excited to reunite after the holiday break. “You could tell the players were also pleased to have such a big crowd at training. We’re very motivated to make the most of the next few days to prepare ourselves for our upcoming games,” he added.

New signing Jeremy Arévalo also participated in the session, and Hoeneß was optimistic about the young player’s potential. “He looked good. We’re happy to have him with us. Jeremy is still young, and we’ll give him the necessary time to settle. We’ll work with him to help him develop,” Hoeneß said. “We believe in his qualities.”

VfB Stuttgart is set to face FC Luzern in a friendly match on Monday, January 5, 2026, scheduled for 2:00 PM CET. The game will take place behind closed doors, as announced for organizational reasons. Hoeneß anticipates a strong challenge from the Swiss Super League team. “We’re looking forward to testing ourselves against a Swiss top-flight side,” he stated. “They’ll challenge and ask questions of us. Nobody will play the full 90 minutes; we want to share the load during our preparations to get ourselves back to the right level.”