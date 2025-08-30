VfL Bochum Falls Again in 2. Bundesliga Match Against Preußen Münster

BOCHUM, Germany — VfL Bochum continues to struggle in the 2. Bundesliga, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Preußen Münster on August 30, 2025. This loss marks Bochum’s third defeat of the young season.

Joshua Mees scored twice for Münster, netting goals in the 27th and 49th minutes. Bochum managed a temporary equalizer through an own goal by Jano ter Horst in the 43rd minute, but it wasn’t enough to secure a point.

The match began with Bochum on the offensive, as Francis Onyeka had a chance within the first two minutes, though Münster goalkeeper Johannes Schenk made a quick save. Despite Bochum’s efforts to control the game, Münster maintained a balanced approach and nearly took the lead in the 13th minute when Marvin Schulz’s shot went just wide of the goal.

In the 27th minute, Schulz set up Mees with a clever pass, enabling him to beat Bochum’s Timo Horn with a powerful shot. After taking the lead, Münster remained proactive. Oliver Batista Meier almost scored again in the 37th minute, but his 20-meter shot drifted wide.

Bochum’s own goal in the 43rd minute gave them a temporary lifeline, allowing them to equalize just before halftime. Following a pass from Felix Passlack, ter Horst inadvertently redirected the ball into his own goal. The referee initially ruled it offside but later confirmed the goal after reviewing video footage.

After the break, Mees struck again, scoring his second goal just four minutes into the half. He broke free in the middle of the field and fired a shot that deflected off the inside post, putting Münster ahead 2-1.

Despite a brief surge from Bochum after going behind, Münster’s defense held strong. Bochum increased their attacking efforts late in the game, but their best chance came from Onyeka, who again failed to beat Schenk.

After the international break, Bochum will face Paderborn away on September 12, while Münster hosts Düsseldorf on September 14.