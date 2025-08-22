Vibe Shift in AI Industry Raises Investor Concerns

NEW YORK, NY — Investors are feeling the chill as the artificial intelligence (AI) sector faces growing scrutiny this August 2025. Despite massive hype and investment over the last three years, recent stumbles in the industry are prompting a reassessment of the technology’s value, according to experts.

Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, expressed concerns that these industry setbacks could lead to a larger market correction. He noted that Meta’s efforts to attract AI engineers with lucrative compensation packages indicate overspending trends. Traders are now rushing to buy “disaster puts,” which provide insurance against potential market drops, reflecting apprehensions reminiscent of the late-90s dot-com crash.

Tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Palantir have played a significant role in propelling the market, but shifts in sentiment are causing investors to reconsider their positions. Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Asset Management Group, sees the current pullback as a necessary pause for some investors to reflect on their tech investments.

Prominent voices in the tech sector are also voicing caution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that investors may be too excited about AI, acknowledging that bursts of enthusiasm often surround genuine technological advancements. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has urged the Silicon Valley community to temper its obsession with superhuman AI and concentrate on practical applications of existing technologies.

Schmidt and tech analyst Selina Xu have suggested that while aims for artificial general intelligence (AGI) are lofty, unnecessary worry about achieving this could alienate the public and overshadow current beneficial uses of AI. They advocated refining current models to maximize their impact, rather than fixating on a distant AGI goal.

As debates continue about the future of AI and its role in society, investors are keenly aware of the fragile balance between enthusiasm and caution.