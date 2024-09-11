Vice President Harris Critiques Project 2025 During Presidential Debate

In the recent presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris made a pointed attack against former President Donald Trump, connecting him to a controversial policy plan known as Project 2025. Harris, in her opening remarks, stated, “I’m going to tell you on this debate tonight, you’re going to hear from the same old tired playbook, a bunch of lies, grievances and name calling.”

She further emphasized her concerns about Project 2025, which she described as a “detailed and dangerous plan” that Trump aims to implement if he wins the election. This plan, drafted by the Heritage Foundation, includes proposals such as mass deportations, the elimination of the Department of Education, stricter abortion controls, and cuts to climate protections.

In response, Trump attempted to distance himself from Project 2025, insisting, “I have nothing to do — as you know and as she knows better than anyone — I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That’s out there. I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it purposely. I’m not going to read it.” Despite his denials, Trump’s association with the plan remains a topic of discussion.

Democrats have seized on the controversial elements of Project 2025 in their campaign efforts. It has been highlighted by prominent figures, including actress Taraji Henson at the BET Awards, increasing its visibility. Additionally, the Democratic National Convention saw comedic interpretations of Project 2025, aiming to ridicule Trump’s agenda.

While it is true that Trump’s campaign did not directly create Project 2025, many of the contributors to the document are known to be loyalists and allies of Trump, raising questions about its potential impact should he be re-elected. These individuals may play significant roles in a possible second Trump administration.