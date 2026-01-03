Politics
Vice President Vance Battles Feud Over Musk’s Third Party Plans
Washington, D.C. — Vice President JD Vance is actively working to address a divide within the Republican Party following Elon Musk‘s recent announcement of plans to form a third political party. The tech billionaire’s declaration intensifies an ongoing conflict with the MAGA movement.
Musk revealed his intentions on social media last week, positioning his new party as a viable alternative for Americans dissatisfied with the current political landscape. His announcement quickly drew reactions from Republican leaders, including Vance, who fears it could splinter votes in the upcoming elections.
In an effort to quell the rising tensions, Vance has been making phone calls to party members, urging unity. He stressed the importance of maintaining a cohesive front as the 2024 election approaches. “We need to focus on our shared goals,” Vance said in a recent interview. “Now is not the time for division.”
This internal struggle reflects broader concerns among party officials who worry about losing voters to Musk’s potential third-party movement. Political analysts suggest that Musk’s influence and high-profile endorsements could change the dynamics of the election.
As the situation develops, many are closely watching Vance’s next steps and how he plans to navigate the complexities introduced by Musk’s ambitions.
