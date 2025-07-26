Vice President Vance Discusses Epstein Files Over Dinner with Comedian

Washington, D.C. — Vice President JD Vance stirred controversy during a dinner with comedian Tim Dillon, revealing his thoughts on the Epstein case during an emergency podcast episode.

Dillon, who hosts the podcast “The Epstein Cover-Up,” mentioned Vance’s assertion that the Department of Justice and FBI have no incriminating videos involving powerful figures. He quoted Vance as saying that the evidence in question is merely commercial pornography, attempting to downplay its significance.

“If that’s the case, why would Pam Bondi call it evidence?” Dillon questioned, referring to Florida’s Attorney General. “She’s not an idiot. Why would she say she has files on her desk if none of these implicated anybody?”

The fallout from the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, is still unfolding. Many of Trump’s allies, including Vance, previously called for the release of evidence and files related to Epstein, amid ongoing speculation about a potential list of high-profile names involved.

Despite these claims, the DOJ and FBI have dismissed the existence of a so-called “client list” and announced no further arrests related to Epstein’s offenses.

Vance, who has expressed interest in transparency concerning Epstein’s clients in past statements, appeared on a podcast with comedian Theo Von in June 2025, saying, “We need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.” The shifting stance of leaders like Trump and Vance was not lost on Dillon, who expressed skepticism on his podcast.

“It just feels like they’re covering something,” Dillon stated. “It’s a story that doesn’t make any sense.” Dillon’s podcast often garners hundreds of thousands of views, and he remains a frequent guest in the podcast community, including appearances on Joe Rogan’s show.

A spokesperson for Vance did not respond to inquiries from The Daily Beast.