Politics
Vice President Vance Heckled During National Guard Visit in D.C.
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced heckling Wednesday while meeting with National Guard troops at Union Station, the largest railway hub in the capital. Vance was accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller during the visit.
As the officials interacted with the troops, protesters gathered nearby, demanding the trio leave the city. Some demonstrators shouted slogans such as ‘Free D.C.’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ expressing their discontent with current policies.
This visit came shortly after President Donald Trump pledged on August 11 to address crime and homelessness in Washington. Trump’s administration has faced criticism over its handling of these issues, prompting mixed reactions from the public.
The White House did not comment on the protests at the time of Vance’s visit, and the event went on without incident. However, the vocal opposition highlights ongoing tensions regarding the administration’s policies.
Vance, Hegseth, and Miller left the event as scheduled, amidst the ongoing protests. This incident underscores the challenging political climate in Washington, where public sentiment appears increasingly divided.
