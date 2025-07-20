US Vice President JD Vance Plans Family Trip to Cotswolds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the Cotswolds in England next month for his family vacation. Reports indicate that Vance, his wife Usha, and their three young children will rent a cottage in the popular tourist region.

Sources familiar with the family’s plans shared that the trip will take place shortly after President Donald Trump‘s visit to Scotland. Vance’s family has opted for a more peaceful holiday this year, trading the rugged Appalachians for the gentle hills of the Cotswolds, a favorite among wealthy travelers.

In August, the Vance family is also expected to spend time in London. This comes despite Vance’s previous criticism of the city, where he expressed displeasure with its political climate.

Earlier this year at the Munich Security Conference, Vance condemned European governments, including the UK, for what he described as a retreat from free speech and a failure to address illegal migration. He specifically noted concerns about restrictions on prayer near abortion clinics in the UK, sparking reactions from government officials.

A spokesperson for the Scottish government responded to Vance’s remarks, stating that private prayer at home is not illegal and that no letter had suggested such. This statement came after Vance claimed that citizens were being encouraged to report suspected “thought crimes.”

Vance’s trip occurs during a decline in UK residents visiting the United States, with recent figures showing a drop compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, British travelers still constitute the largest group of foreign visitors to the U.S.

Despite scheduling conflicts that may affect a potential meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Vance maintains connections with British officials. Lammy visited the Vance family earlier this year in Washington, indicating a strong relationship between the two governmental bodies.

As the 50th U.S. Vice President, Vance is expected to remain in office until the next election in 2028.