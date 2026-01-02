Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett Reunite in Palm Royale’s New Episode

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Vicki Lawrence guest stars as Lottie, the mother of Carol Burnett‘s character, in the eighth episode of season two of the Apple TV series Palm Royale. This episode marks a special reunion for the two stars, who last appeared together on The Carol Burnett Show in 1978.

“I feel like I was right back where I always was,” Lawrence said in an interview with TV Insider. “It was very comfortable and so good to see Carol and so good to meet all those lovely ladies that I’m a fan of. It was a fun set, a fun group.”

This season, the storyline takes place in the 1970s and features Burnett as Norma Dellacorte, a scheming member of Palm Beach society, while Lawrence plays her feisty centenarian mother. Lawrence described her character Lottie as “a little bit of a tramp when she was young,” drawing inspiration from her own mother-in-law’s vibrant personality.

Burnett praised the reunion, saying, “Being with Vicki again was like old times.” She shared that Palm Royale showrunner Abe Sylvia suggested the pairing and that both actresses were excited to work together again.

Lawrence recalled a funny moment on the set while filming at The Timberline Lodge in Mt. Hood, which stood in for the Alps. “We got stuck in the elevator one night,” she said, laughing. “It was humorous; I sent videos to everyone of us scared and asking for help. Luckily, we weren’t stuck for too long.”

The episode also features a climactic moment where Lottie might be implicated in a poisoning plot, raising the stakes for her character’s protection of her daughter. “I think she would do whatever she needed to do to protect her daughter,” Lawrence said.

As for her New Year’s Eve plans, Lawrence mentioned she prefers staying home. “I’m not much of a party girl. I’ll be home. Champagne and Palm Royale!”

Palm Royale releases new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV, and fans can expect plenty of nostalgia and laughs as the season continues.