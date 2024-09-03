Sports
Victor Osimhen Secures Loan Move to Galatasaray with January Break Clause
Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker, has finalized a loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli for the remainder of the season. Reports indicate that he negotiated a break clause in his contract, allowing him to potentially join a Premier League club during the January transfer window.
Galatasaray, the Turkish champions, have agreed to cover Osimhen’s salary, which amounts to approximately €210,000 (£176,000) per week, without paying any loan fee to Napoli. His arrival in Istanbul was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic Galatasaray supporters.
Initially, Osimhen had his sights set on a switch to the Premier League and turned down an offer from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. However, his current arrangement leaves the possibility open for a January transfer. The loan agreement stipulates that if Napoli receives an offer from one of ten designated clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, the loan can be terminated.
Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano reported that Osimhen’s release clause with Napoli has been reduced to €75m (£63.2m). Napoli retains the option to extend his contract until 2027, contingent on whether he is sold next summer.
Galatasaray does not possess the option to purchase Osimhen after the loan term concludes. His desire to leave Napoli has been evident since the start of the summer season, especially as he has not participated in any pre-season matches under the direction of head coach Antonio Conte.
In a recent statement, Conte emphasized that Osimhen would not be reintegrated into the Napoli squad, firmly stating, ‘This is the team. This is the group. We made decisions.’ He acknowledged the challenges faced but commended the club for their consistency and decision-making amid a difficult situation.
Recent Posts
- Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Steven Lorentz to Professional Tryout Contract
- Inquest Reveals Steve Dymond’s Distress Following Jeremy Kyle Show
- Rennaï Partners with Victoria Beckham Beauty for Canadian Launch
- University of Alberta Transitioning to Canvas Learning Management System
- Pierre Fitzgibbon Resigns as Quebec’s Economy Minister
- Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception
- Australian Athletes Shine at 2024 Paris Paralympics
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter