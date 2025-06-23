Victor Palacios Joins Chespirito Series Rivalry

México, June 20, 2025 — The biographical series “Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo” continues to fascinate fans of the beloved comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños. In its third episode, a new character, Victor Palacios, emerges, bringing fresh tension and competition to the plot.

Victor Palacios is portrayed by actor Manuel Calderón, known for his work in the film “Malvada.” The episode highlights Palacios’ entrance into the comedy scene during a critical moment when Bolaños’ show, “Los Supergenios de la Mesa Cuadrada,” is canceled. Canal 8 is in search of new humorous content, presenting an opportunity for Palacios.

In the narrative, Palacios is a rising star with a provocative theatrical show titled “Caras vemos, tu hermana no sabemos.” Calderón explains that this character draws from a blend of several comedians rather than representing a single individual.

While Palacios is not a historical figure, he reflects the comedic landscape surrounding Bolaños. Potential inspirations for the character include Enrique Cuenca and Eduardo Manzano from Los Polivoces, and stars from Los Beverly de Peralvillo, such as Arturo Castro and Guillermo Rivas.

This backdrop illustrates the competitive environment in which Bolaños worked. While Palacios gains traction with support from producer Gilberto Treviño and writer Mauricio Kleiff, Bolaños faces creative uncertainty coinciding with the birth of his sixth child.

The series also sheds light on how Bolaños conceives his legendary character, El Chapulín Colorado, symbolizing how true heroism manifests in the face of fear. The pressures lead Bolaños and his team to challenge channel executives to film the pilot episode for this character.

As the series presents a mixture of real and fictional characters, it adapts names for legal reasons and historical context. For instance, Florinda Meza is renamed “Maggie,” and Carlos Villagrán becomes “Marcos Barragán.” These creative choices reflect both the need to navigate past disputes and the narrative’s focus.

The character of Palacios serves as an essential narrative tool, shedding light on the resilience required for Bolaños to carve his path in a landscape filled with diverse comedic talents. The series reveals that the journey toward success was fraught with challenges, ultimately highlighting the distinct style that made Bolaños a renowned figure in comedy.