Victor Wembanyama Talks Monks and NBA Dreams in NYC

NEW YORK — On June 21, 2025, NBA star Victor Wembanyama relaxed shirtless in a water-filled metal tub during Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center. The 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs center joined comedian Kevin Hart for a taping of Hart’s podcast, “Cold as Balls,” where they discussed Wembanyama’s recent workout experience with monks in China.

Wembanyama participated in two major events during the festival. After the podcast, he took part in “The Shop,” alongside LeBron James, Tom Brady, and streamer Kai Cenat. Both venues sparked curious discussions about Wembanyama’s unique training trip.

During his appearance on “The Shop,” Wembanyama coyly revealed, “I was just in China the last two weeks practicing with the monks.” Brady and others encouraged him to share more about his experience, prompting a deeper conversation.

Wembanyama described his time at the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China, as a transformative experience. “My goal going there was putting my body through things that it’s not used to doing… This was probably as very different as possible from what I’m used to doing,” he said.

His daily routine included rigorous kung fu training at the monastery, which he humorously called a “vegan temple.” To maintain his weight of 245 pounds, he had to sneak out for meat, as monk meals mainly consisted of zucchini and rice noodles.

One of the most significant changes from his trip was Wembanyama’s new hairstyle; he shaved his head at the monks’ request. “I’m pretty sure I’m Buddhist now,” he joked. “It was worth it.”

Wembanyama also touched on his injury status following a blood clot in his right shoulder that cut short his season in February. Although he did not provide specifics, he is anticipated to be ready for the upcoming season.

In a surprising confession, Wembanyama admitted he was shocked by Gregg Popovich‘s recent departure from coaching after 29 seasons. “It’s always sad and shocking when something like this happens,” he said. Wembanyama praised Popovich’s work ethic, saying, “He keeps giving hope… because the way he works, he works harder than most athletes in the world.”

Finally, when asked by Hart if he was a fan of Kevin Durant, Wembanyama enthusiastically replied, “That’s right,” noting how Durant has inspired him throughout his career. While their conversation hinted at potential team dynamics, both stopped short of discussing any trade rumors.