Entertainment
Victoria Beckham Mocks David Beckham’s New Haircut in Online Video
Los Angeles, CA — Victoria Beckham took a light-hearted jab at her husband, David Beckham, over his recent haircut in a humorous online video. The couple, who have been married for more than two decades, often share playful banter about each other’s style choices.
In the clip, shared on social media, Victoria teased her husband’s new look while showcasing her own shorter hairstyle. She recently swapped her long blonde locks for a trendy, shoulder-length bob, appearing confident and stylish in her new appearance.
“This time, we got some tricks up our sleeves,” the 43-year-old singer and fashion designer said, hinting at new projects ahead. The video featured her alongside fellow judges, further adding to the excitement about the upcoming season of a popular show.
Beckham, known for her keen fashion sense, wasn’t the only celebrity to opt for a hair transformation this summer. Other stars, like former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager, have also embraced shorter styles, inspired by fellow co-hosts.
“People are, for the summer, going for a chop above the shoulders,” said celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. “As dramatic as it is, it grows out and it’s going to be really healthy.” He emphasized that shorter cuts can breathe new life into hair, removing dead ends and bad coloration.
Fans eagerly await more transformations as celebrities continue to embrace this summer’s hair trend.
