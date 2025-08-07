Victoria Mboko Advances to First WTA Final at Canadian Open

Montreal, Canada — Victoria Mboko, an 18-year-old Canadian tennis player, has secured her spot in the final of the Canadian Open, marking her first appearance at this level. In a thrilling semifinal match on Wednesday, August 6, she overcame the challenges posed by world No. 12 Elena Rybakina, fighting back from a set down to win 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Entering the tournament as a wild card, Mboko’s journey to the final included remarkable victories against three former Grand Slam champions: Rybakina, Sofia Kenin, and Coco Gauff. She is the first Canadian to defeat three Grand Slam champions in a single WTA Tour event, solidifying her place in tennis history.

Despite facing a match point against her and battling a wrist injury during the match, Mboko received significant support from the home crowd at IGA Stadium, which helped fuel her comeback. “I had everyone supporting me and pushing me through,” she said after her victory. “Without you guys, I don’t think I would’ve been able to pull this through.”

With this win, Mboko becomes the youngest Canadian woman to reach the final of the esteemed tournament and only the fourth overall in history. Earlier in the year, she started ranked No. 350 but has rapidly ascended to a projected ranking in the top 40.

Mboko’s only prior experience in a final was at the Parma Open, where she finished as runner-up in May. Reflecting on her journey, she smiled and stated, “No words can even describe how I feel right now. If you would’ve told me last year that I was gonna be in the final here, I would’ve said, ‘You’re crazy.’”

On Thursday, Mboko will face Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion. This will be their first meeting. Osaka advanced to the final after defeating Clara Tauson in straight sets, and both players are now guaranteed to secure significant ranking points and prize money.

The women’s singles final is set to take place at 6 p.m. ET on August 7 at IGA Stadium. Both athletes are poised for a historic clash, with Mboko aiming to continue her Cinderella story.