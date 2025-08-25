Victoria Mboko Makes Waves at US Open After Montreal Triumph

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES — Victoria Mboko is back at the US Open, two years after her last appearance as a junior player. Now considered one of the top up-and-coming talents, the 18-year-old has been practicing on Louis Armstrong Stadium as she prepares for her first main-draw match.

“It feels really cool,” Mboko said. “This is one of my favorite Grand Slams, and I’m just really excited to play these weeks.” Her confidence surged after an impressive performance earlier this month, where she won a WTA 1000 title in Montreal as a wild card. During that tournament, she ranked as No. 85 and defeated four Grand Slam champions.

This noteworthy achievement made her the second youngest player in the Open Era to defeat four major champions in a single tournament, a feat that was only previously matched by Serena Williams in 1999. After her success, her ranking jumped from No. 85 to No. 24.

In New York, Mboko faces a new challenge. Her first-round opponent is Barbora Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion. Mboko is aware of the significance of the match as she reflects on previous US Open champions.

“Of course Montreal gave me confidence,” she stated, “but it’s in the past.” Now, she aims to utilize that confidence on the court against Krejcikova. She feels ready to showcase her skills after her journey in Montreal.

Mboko’s recent rise has not gone unnoticed, as her success has brought increased media attention, including appearances on national talk shows. “Everything happened super quickly,” she shared about her new visibility. “Looking back at it, it was really cool to experience. But there are so many more things to come.”

Now, as she prepares to step onto the bigger stage of the US Open, the tennis world will be watching closely to see how she translates her recent triumphs into her upcoming performances.