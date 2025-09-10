Victoria Police Reacts to Disturbing Stills of Fatal Officer Shooting

Melbourne, Australia — Victoria Police have expressed deep concern regarding the circulation of still images taken from a video depicting the moments leading up to the alleged shooting of two police officers on August 26.

The images show Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart attempting to execute a search warrant at a property in Porepunkah, located in the state’s north-east. During the incident, the suspect, identified as Desmond Freeman, is accused of shooting the officers, resulting in their deaths and seriously injuring a third officer.

Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly labeled the release of the footage as “distressing and disappointing.” He noted the emotional impact such images would have on the families of the slain officers and their colleagues. “I can only imagine the impact that’s had on the family of Neal and Vadim and the broader Victoria police and law enforcement across Australia,” Kelly said.

Authorities confirmed that more than 200 tips have been received concerning Freeman’s whereabouts since the incident. Police are still actively searching for him 15 days after he fled into nearby bushland.

As the search continues, Kelly indicated a possibility that Freeman could be hiding or receiving assistance from individuals in the community. He reiterated the need for caution, advising the public to avoid certain areas of bushland, as Freeman is believed to be armed with multiple weapons.

The police are also offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Freeman’s capture, the highest reward in Victoria’s history for this type of case. Kelly highlighted that the focus remains on capturing Freeman and ensuring public safety, stating, “If you see him, do not approach; instead, call triple zero.”

The community is encouraged to assist, as police maintain they will not prosecute those who offer information that leads to Freeman’s arrest.