Business
Victoria’s Secret Pink Teams Up with LoveShackFancy for New Collection
NEW YORK, NY — Victoria's Secret Pink is joining forces with LoveShackFancy for a new collection inspired by the playful spirit of the early 2000s. The partnership comes on the heels of an announcement about the return of the iconic brand’s fashion show.
Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, emphasized the collaborative essence of the collection. “It celebrates our shared love of frills, florals, and everything pink — and captures that fun, carefree energy,” she said in a press release. The collection aims to blend whimsical elements with a modern touch, targeting a younger, Gen Z audience.
Ali Dillon, president of Victoria’s Secret Pink, expressed enthusiasm about the nostalgic aspects of the collection. “We’re excited to offer fan-favorite styles with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic twist and bring back nostalgic pieces from our archives,” Dillon remarked. The collection features items such as party dresses, foldover flare leggings, varsity jackets, and embroidered underwear, all designed for various occasions.
The collaboration will launch on August 6 at 5 a.m. EST, through the brand’s website. Prices will range from $19 to $200, with sizes available from XXS to XXL. The anticipation builds as fans are encouraged to set their alarms to grab these trendy pink pieces that are expected to sell out quickly.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear