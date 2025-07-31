Victoria’s Secret Pink Teams Up with LoveShackFancy for New Collection

NEW YORK, NY — Victoria's Secret Pink is joining forces with LoveShackFancy for a new collection inspired by the playful spirit of the early 2000s. The partnership comes on the heels of an announcement about the return of the iconic brand’s fashion show.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, emphasized the collaborative essence of the collection. “It celebrates our shared love of frills, florals, and everything pink — and captures that fun, carefree energy,” she said in a press release. The collection aims to blend whimsical elements with a modern touch, targeting a younger, Gen Z audience.

Ali Dillon, president of Victoria’s Secret Pink, expressed enthusiasm about the nostalgic aspects of the collection. “We’re excited to offer fan-favorite styles with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic twist and bring back nostalgic pieces from our archives,” Dillon remarked. The collection features items such as party dresses, foldover flare leggings, varsity jackets, and embroidered underwear, all designed for various occasions.

The collaboration will launch on August 6 at 5 a.m. EST, through the brand’s website. Prices will range from $19 to $200, with sizes available from XXS to XXL. The anticipation builds as fans are encouraged to set their alarms to grab these trendy pink pieces that are expected to sell out quickly.