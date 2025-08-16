Video of Bryan Kohberger in Jail Sparks Investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities are investigating a leaked video allegedly showing convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger inside his prison cell. The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) confirmed the investigation on Friday following the emergence of the video on social media.

The footage, which appears to show Kohberger placing an item on a shelf in his cell, has raised concerns about prison security. “We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” IDOC stated in a social media post. They cautioned that the videos might be fake or AI-enhanced; however, if genuine, they could represent a serious breach of prison policy.

The statement emphasized that recording and publicly sharing prison security footage is strictly prohibited. Any staff member found responsible could face termination or criminal prosecution. “The safety and security of our staff and incarcerated population remain our top priority,” officials said.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. He was sentenced on July 23, 2025.

In the wake of the video leak, Kohberger has reportedly complained about being taunted by other inmates. Chris McDonough, a former detective, noted that other prisoners have been yelling at Kohberger, making his time in solitary confinement particularly distressing.

An IDOC spokesperson acknowledged Kohberger’s concerns, stating, “Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison.” Kohberger is housed alone in a cell in J Block, which is designated for high-risk inmates.

As the investigation continues, the IDOC is reviewing its protocols and staff conduct. The allegations of misconduct come just weeks after they reminded employees of the importance of adhering to safety regulations regarding prison footage.