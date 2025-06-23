Video Raises Doubts in Salt Lake City Protest Shooting Case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A makeshift memorial for Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known as Afa to family and friends, stands in the downtown Salt Lake City block where he was fatally shot during a “No Kings” protest on Saturday.

Newly released video now appears to show Arturo Gamboa, arrested on suspicion of murder, walking away with his rifle pointing down moments before the deadly gunfire, according to a CNN affiliate. This challenges earlier witness claims that Gamboa aimed his rifle at the crowd.

Authorities say Gamboa’s behavior prompted a self-identified “peacekeeper” at the event to open fire, which inadvertently struck Ah Loo, a father and respected fashion designer.

Days after the incident, it remains unclear whether the “peacekeeper” who discharged the firearm will face charges. Meanwhile, Gamboa was released under certain conditions as investigations continue to determine potential charges against him, as confirmed by the district attorney’s office.

Two individuals from Utah 50501’s safety team, acting as “peacekeepers,” alerted police to Gamboa’s suspicious actions. They reported seeing him pull an AR-15-style rifle from a backpack and handle it unexpectedly, prompting them to confront him.

Under Utah law, adults aged 21 and older can openly carry or conceal firearms without a permit. The “peacekeepers,” wearing neon vests and armed with handguns, ordered Gamboa to drop the weapon before one of them fired. Witnesses confirmed that Gamboa was running toward protesters while allegedly holding the rifle in a firing position.

Local police responded to gunfire reported around 8 p.m. as chaos ensued, with people seeking safety in nearby businesses and parking garages. The shooting resulted in Ah Loo’s death and injured Gamboa, who later was taken to Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Detectives explained that they believe a murder charge against Gamboa is justified, citing his behavior as showing a “depraved indifference to human life” that created a serious risk of death, culminating in the killing of an innocent bystander.

Initially, footage indicated that witnesses claimed Gamboa aimed his rifle at the demonstrators. However, the new video potentially contradicts this narrative, showing Gamboa carrying his rifle low at his side prior to the gunfire, and only starting to run after shots were fired.

The video also depicts Gamboa jogging along the protest route and ducking behind a fence, which a “peacekeeper” had deemed suspicious. Though police stated Gamboa removed the rifle from the backpack, it is not visible in the recent footage.

CNN has not independently verified the newly released video.