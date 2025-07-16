Videos shine light on Jamal White’s kidnapping and uncle’s shooting incident

MILWAUKEE – New videos have emerged showing the kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White and the subsequent shooting incident involving his uncle.

The two videos, obtained by FOX6 News, depict the abduction occurring outside the boy’s home on July 12. One video captures Jamal being forcibly taken while riding his bike, while the second shows his uncle, 27-year-old Jamel White, firing a gun the following day.

Jamal was reportedly taken at gunpoint around 7 p.m. on Friday, and the Milwaukee Police issued a critical missing alert shortly after. An Amber Alert was activated just hours later at midnight. Police confirmed that Jamal was found safe almost 24 hours after the initial report, leading to the cancellation of the Amber Alert.

Local witnesses described the harrowing scene of the abduction. One man, who chose to remain anonymous, recalled hearing Jamal’s desperate cries for his father. “To hear that little boy scream out for his daddy… it was haunting,” he said.

The following day, while authorities and community members searched for Jamal, Jamel White allegedly opened fire at two individuals— a father and son— driving slowly to assist in the search. Luckily, they were uninjured.

According to a criminal complaint, Jamel stated he fired the gun out of fear for his family and later hid it behind the house in a wooded area, where police later located a Glock pistol. He faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Barry Phillips highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that even if Jamel believed he was defending himself, he did not hit anyone. His bond was set at $20,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court again on July 22.

As the investigation continues, questions remain regarding the timing of the Amber Alert and the circumstances surrounding Jamal’s abduction, as well as the actions taken during the search.