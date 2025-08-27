“The View” Returns for Season 29 on Sept. 8

New York, NY — ABC‘s daytime talk show “The View” will return for its 29th season on September 8, 2025. The network announced the premiere date, building excitement among fans of the top-rated series.

This season, the show features its familiar panel of hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Goldberg shared her thoughts in a teaser clip, stating, “This is why you should always keep coming back to ‘The View,’ because you never know what’s going to happen.” The clip was released on YouTube last week.

According to 1iota, the series’ ticketing service, several guests are slated to appear on the show soon after its return. These guests include Emma Hemming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on September 9. America Ferrera, an Oscar nominee for “Barbie,” will join the show on September 11, along with the “Shrinking” actor Michael Urie, who is expected to appear in an episode airing the following day.

Upcoming guests also include actor Matthew McConaughey on September 15, alongside former Senator Joe Manchin. The following day, the show will host John Edward, Marlon Wayans, and Robin Wright. Later in the week, the panel is set to welcome Lily James, Priscilla Presley, and “Shark Tank” stars Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

Created by Barbara Walters, “The View” premiered in 1997 and has since provided a platform for a multi-generational panel of women to discuss politics, culture, and entertainment. The show’s dialogues can often be controversial, with past discussions drawing reactions from public figures, including former President Donald Trump.

In July, during a discussion about Trump, Behar suggested he is jealous of former President Barack Obama. A spokesperson for Trump called Behar an “irrelevant loser” and warned that the show might be canceled. Despite the tensions, the hosts of “The View” continue to engage with political topics and express their opinions freely.