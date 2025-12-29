Viewers Dive into Binge-Worthy Series ‘The Hunting Wives’

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated series ‘The Hunting Wives‘ premiered on December 27, 2025, captivating audiences with its thrilling plot and glamorous cast. The show follows Sophie O’Neil, a former PR executive played by Brittany Snow, who relocates to East Texas with her husband following a traumatic event.

Set against the backdrop of East Texas, Sophie encounters an exclusive group of privileged women after a local murder shakes their tight-knit community. The series, based on May Cobb‘s 2021 novel, has been described as a blend of murder mystery and social drama, drawing comparisons to shows like ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Desperate Housewives.’

Critics have praised the show for its intricate plotlines and character development. HELLO! news writer Tess Hill remarked, “The many plot lines of ‘The Hunting Wives’ made it impossible for me to press pause. It’s a show that truly goes there — with multiple affairs and visceral scenes.”

As audiences in the UK binge the series on ITVX, responses have flowed in on social media. Fans expressed their enthusiasm, with one viewer tweeting, “The Hunting Wives is gloriously trashy; we can’t stop watching it!” Another fan added, “I really enjoyed this series, not only because of the LGBT relationship, but because the plot captivated me. It was worth watching!”

Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit also star in the show, contributing to the dynamic cast. The official synopsis reveals that when a local woman is murdered, Sophie, Margo, and the Hunting Wives become entangled in the mystery, leading to questioning of their relationships and motives.

In an interview, author May Cobb shared her inspiration for the story, noting how her experiences in East Texas influenced the narrative. “My mom told me stories of her own teenage years that sparked the idea for this series,” Cobb said. “I didn’t want a historical setting, so I decided to flip the concept and explore how women could be the ones behaving badly.”

With its blend of intrigue and escapism, ‘The Hunting Wives’ has become a guilty pleasure for many, inviting viewers to lose themselves in its web of drama and secrets. The show is now available for streaming on Netflix in the US, continuing to attract interest from audiences across the globe.