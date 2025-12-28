Viewers Flock to Mystery Thrillers and Holiday Movies on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix’s viewership numbers surged over the past week as audiences flocked to a mix of suspenseful thrillers and festive holiday films. The Korean disaster film ‘The Great Flood‘ captured the top spot, racking up 27.9 million views by exploring a mother’s race against time to save her son amid a flooding crisis.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson’s mystery film, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ held strong at No. 2 with 20.9 million views. The film follows Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, as he investigates the murder of a small-town priest, with multiple suspects taking center stage.

Audiences also tuned in to the Christmas comedy ‘A Cowboy Christmas Romance,’ starring Rowan Atkinson, which claimed the No. 1 position with 14.6 million views. Atkinson reprises his role as Trevor Bingley, facing a new challenge of house-sitting amid unexpected holiday surprises.

In addition, ‘Ooh la la‘ debuted its fifth season, reaching No. 2 with 13.5 million views. This season features Emily Cooper, portrayed by Lily Collins, relocating to Rome while navigating her burgeoning romance with Marcello.

Sports fans were also engaged as Jake Paul faced former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19. This bout contributed to the event significance that led to a significant draw in viewership.

The highly anticipated ‘Volume 2’ of a popular series continued to attract attention, with Volume 1 amassing 102.6 million views globally. Past seasons also showed resilience in popularity, showcasing fan loyalty over four consecutive weeks.

Additionally, Netflix introduced a new true crime documentary detailing the staged home invasion that led to the death of wealthy banker Edmond Safra, garnering 6.3 million views and marking it sixth in the English film ratings.

In the spirit of the season, holiday titles appeared frequently throughout Netflix’s lists. Among the highlights: ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ featuring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, recorded significant viewership.

This mixture of thrillers and holiday cheer paints a dynamic viewing landscape for Netflix as the year comes to a close, offering diverse entertainment to viewers ready to unwind.