Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

London, England — The BBC‘s new period drama, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North,” is captivating audiences with its emotional storytelling. Adapted from Richard Flanagan‘s acclaimed novel, the series follows the life of Dorrigo Evans, detailing his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney and his harrowing experiences as a prisoner of war.

Leading the cast are Jacob Elordi, known for “Euphoria” and “Saltburn,” as the young Dorrigo, and Ciarán Hinds, who plays the older version of the character. The series has gained early popularity, achieving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and prompting binge-watching among viewers.

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the show, calling it “captivating,” “tragic,” and “outstanding.” One viewer tweeted, “Watched all 5 in one evening. Very good series. War and love. Great acting, lovely soundtrack and a glimpse into the pain and suffering of WWII.” Another said, “You guys should check out The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Not an easy watch, but well worth it.”

The series is described as an “intimate character study of a complex man” and portrays the courage and cruelty of war coupled with an unforgettable love story. It spans Dorrigo Evans’ life from his romance to his military service in World War II, and later as a revered surgeon.

Alongside Elordi and Hinds, Odessa Young stars as Amy Mulvaney, with Olivia DeJonge and Simon Baker also in the cast. The show has been hailed by critics, with The Guardian noting it as “immensely powerful TV,” and the London Evening Standard calling for awards recognition.

Jacob Elordi reflected on the demanding filming of the war scenes, stating, “It was like being in a massive theatre production that was constantly playing. I’ll forever be indebted to those boys in the jungle that made it feel so real.” Ciarán Hinds was drawn to the project after reading the original novel, remarking, “It was extraordinary. It was harrowing, heartbreaking, a kind of epic storytelling.”

The series, which premiered on July 20, is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, marking a significant addition to the broadcaster’s lineup of dramatic content.