News
Vigil in NJ Honors Singer Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver
CAMDEN, N.J. — A vigil was held in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday to honor Esiyah Dixon-Waheed, a talented young singer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver last month in Missouri.
Dixon-Waheed, 26, was known for her powerful voice, traveling across the country to share her talent. Her mother, Mahasin Waheed-Parker, spoke at the vigil, remembering her daughter as a guiding light for everyone she met.
“She was like a light to everybody, and it didn’t matter if she was from Camden,” Waheed-Parker said.
Dixon-Waheed suffered severe injuries in a head-on collision in Ralls County, Missouri, on July 24. Court documents state that 61-year-old William Strausbaugh was allegedly drunk and driving the wrong way when the crash occurred. The impact injured three others who were in the vehicle with Dixon-Waheed.
Prosecutors have charged Strausbaugh with multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. Waheed-Parker expressed her grief, saying, “She was a success, and she had work to do, and he took all of that from us.”
At the time of the accident, Dixon-Waheed was reportedly on a church retreat to strengthen her relationship with God.
In light of their loss, the family is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. “Knowing her and the type of person she was, she would want us to come together as a family and fight this together,” said Falontah Waheed-Tay, Dixon-Waheed’s cousin. “Make sure she gets justice.”
Recent Posts
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Engagement
- Carrie Wheeler Steps Down as CEO of Opendoor Technologies
- Cleanup of Historic Minesweeper Completed in Little Potato Slough
- Algeria and Guinea Face Off in Crucial CHAN 2024 Clash
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Set for Early U.S. Release
- U.S. Retail Sales Data Indicates Consumer Strength Amid Inflation Concerns
- Questions Rise as Tesla Lease Negotiations Continue in Buffalo
- Target Downgraded While UnitedHealth Rallies on Buffett’s Stake
- Engineers Uncover Flaw in Iconic NYC Skyscraper, Potential Disaster Averted
- Bournemouth Close to Signing Ben Doak from Liverpool for £25 Million
- 2025 US Open Qualifiers and Mixed Doubles Championship Debut on ESPN
- Celebrate National Relaxation Day with Stress Relief Tips
- Kroger’s CEO Exit Details May Surface in Jewel Lawsuit
- Osteoporosis Risk Rises Among Younger Adults Using Weight Loss Drugs
- Emotional Stability and Reflection Highlight Today’s Horoscopes
- Shocking Claims of Elder Abuse Against Gladys Knight’s Husband Surface
- Vigil in NJ Honors Singer Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver
- Apopka High School on Hold as Police Search for Fleeing Car Occupants
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for August 15: Labor Intensive Theme
- Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since October 2024