Vigil in NJ Honors Singer Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

CAMDEN, N.J. — A vigil was held in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday to honor Esiyah Dixon-Waheed, a talented young singer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver last month in Missouri.

Dixon-Waheed, 26, was known for her powerful voice, traveling across the country to share her talent. Her mother, Mahasin Waheed-Parker, spoke at the vigil, remembering her daughter as a guiding light for everyone she met.

“She was like a light to everybody, and it didn’t matter if she was from Camden,” Waheed-Parker said.

Dixon-Waheed suffered severe injuries in a head-on collision in Ralls County, Missouri, on July 24. Court documents state that 61-year-old William Strausbaugh was allegedly drunk and driving the wrong way when the crash occurred. The impact injured three others who were in the vehicle with Dixon-Waheed.

Prosecutors have charged Strausbaugh with multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. Waheed-Parker expressed her grief, saying, “She was a success, and she had work to do, and he took all of that from us.”

At the time of the accident, Dixon-Waheed was reportedly on a church retreat to strengthen her relationship with God.

In light of their loss, the family is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. “Knowing her and the type of person she was, she would want us to come together as a family and fight this together,” said Falontah Waheed-Tay, Dixon-Waheed’s cousin. “Make sure she gets justice.”