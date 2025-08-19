Viking Therapeutics Stock Soars Following Positive FDA News

San Diego, California – Viking Therapeutics, a company focused on developing an oral weight loss drug, saw its stock price increase by more than 5% on August 18, 2025. This surge came after positive news from the FDA regarding a new indication for a drug developed by Novo Nordisk, a major player in the obesity treatment market.

Late on August 15, Novo Nordisk announced that it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disorder. This news has boosted investor morale not only for Novo Nordisk but also for other companies in the obesity drug sector, including Viking Therapeutics.

According to reports, the S&P 500 index remained relatively flat during the same trading session, highlighting the significant impact of the news on Viking’s stock. Market analysts suggest that the promise of obesity drugs and their potential side benefits makes companies like Viking and Novo Nordisk attractive to investors.

On the morning of August 18, Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin issued a note confirming his ‘overweight’ rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $71 per share. Amin focused on the prospects for Viking’s investigational drug VK2735, which is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Viking is advancing an oral version of VK2735 and is expected to release results from a phase 3 study in the upcoming quarter. if VK2735 successfully completes trials and hits the market, Amin predicts it could generate sales of $2.1 billion.

As the market reacts to these developments, investor interest in Viking Therapeutics continues to grow. However, analysts from The Motley Fool recently noted that while Viking is a significant player in the weight-loss market, it did not make their recent list of top stock recommendations.