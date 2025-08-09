Vikings’ Addison Suspended for NFL Substance Violation

Minneapolis, MN – Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2025 regular season due to a violation of the NFL‘s substance abuse policy. The league announced the suspension on Tuesday following Addison’s arrest in July 2024 for driving under the influence.

In a plea agreement, Addison faced lesser charges of wet reckless driving after a drunken driving citation. His original charges of DUI were dismissed. The suspension is considered standard for a first-time violation of the league’s policy.

Addison’s suspension means he will miss the Vikings’ opening games of the season, but he is allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games, starting with their matchup against the Houston Texans this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Whatever the league got for me, I’ll be prepared for whatever decision they make,” Addison said, highlighting his commitment to the team despite the setback.

The incident that led to the suspension occurred when Addison was found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls-Royce blocking traffic near Los Angeles International Airport. This was his second arrest within a year; however, his previous arrest in St. Paul in July 2023 did not involve substance-related charges.

As part of his plea deal, Addison is under a 12-month probation and must complete two driving programs along with a fine of $390. He is expected in court for a progress report on October 29 in Los Angeles.

The Vikings’ General Manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, commented on team preparation for such absences, stating, “You might not have players on the field for various reasons, and you always got to be ready with depth.”

Addison’s absence is a blow to the Vikings, especially as star receiver Justin Jefferson is also recovering from injury, making other players like Lucky Jackson likely to see increased roles. Jefferson is anticipated to return by the season opener on September 8 against the Chicago Bears.