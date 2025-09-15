Vikings’ Darrisaw Ruled Out for Falcons Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Christian Darrisaw, the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting left tackle, has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Darrisaw has been recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.

Injuries have already hit the Vikings hard in the 2025 season, with several key players unavailable for the home opener, including Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jeff Okudah. Darrisaw’s absence is particularly felt, as fans eagerly anticipated his return after a long rehabilitation.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Darrisaw will not play after he progressed through practice over the week. Last Wednesday, Darrisaw participated fully, but was labeled as limited on Thursday and Friday. Despite the progress, O’Connell chose to exercise caution.

On Friday, O’Connell commented, “Christian Darrisaw will also be ruled out for the game. He continues to do so many great things in his progression back, but he will not be up for this week’s game.” Previously, Darrisaw entered Week 1 as questionable but ended up not participating. “It’s a day-to-day approach right now,” O’Connell added.

Darrisaw himself expressed optimism about his recovery process, saying, “I’ve still got room for improvement in my knee, and just things on the field.” Last week, he joined the team on the sidelines for warm-ups despite knowing he wouldn’t play, stating, “It felt good just being in that environment, especially being on the road.”

If Darrisaw continues his current trajectory, he could potentially return next week. However, rushing him back is not a strategy the Vikings are keen to employ, given the historical caution with key players like Justin Jefferson in previous seasons.

In Darrisaw’s absence, veteran backup Justin Skule filled in but faced challenges during the first game, struggling with two sacks and four pressures. The Vikings may look to evaluate other options if Skule’s performance does not improve.

The Vikings offensive line has shown strength overall, with Ryan Kelly and Will Fries performing well. But the unit will miss Darrisaw’s talent on the left, making his eventual return crucial for the team.

As the Vikings prepare for the Falcons, the effects of Darrisaw’s absence will be closely observed. The team hopes to secure a win despite the challenges posed by injuries.