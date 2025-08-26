Vikings Explore Receiver Options Before NFL Season Starts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are actively seeking to bolster their wide receiver corps as the NFL season approaches. With key players sidelined, coach Kevin O’Connell is looking for alternatives to support Justin Jefferson. Notably, Adam Thielen emerges as a strong candidate due to his familiarity with the offense.

Discussions regarding a Thielen return have yet to yield results, leaving the future uncertain. The Vikings may consider acquiring multiple receivers, with former player K.J. Osborn expected to be a part of these talks. Osborn, who spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota, was released by the Washington Commanders and is now a free agent. His past experience with the team makes a reunion plausible.

During his last season with the Vikings, Osborn recorded 48 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns over eight games. While his numbers were not outstanding, they provide a solid option for Minnesota’s receiving unit.

While Osborn would not be a top target, he could effectively support Thielen and challenge Jalen Nailor for playing time. Nailor struggled last season, leading to speculation about his role moving forward. The Vikings need to finalize their 53-man roster by 3 p.m. CDT, and Osborn’s familiarity with the team could be beneficial in the coming weeks.

As the preseason progresses, various teams are exploring trades to improve their rosters ahead of the regular season. The Vikings are under pressure to provide quarterback J.J. McCarthy with adequate receiving options. With a thin wide receiver lineup, the team must act quickly to secure reliable targets.

In light of recent developments, the Vikings’ pursuit of new wide receivers is a crucial step as they look to enhance their offense and support their young quarterback.